Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $36.19 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. 1,751,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,268,930. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

