Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

