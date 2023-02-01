Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.09. The stock had a trading volume of 127,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,731. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.