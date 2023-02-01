Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 6.3% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 1,000,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,797,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,617,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,434,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

