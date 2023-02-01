Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,433 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Truist Financial worth $113,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.