Truist Financial Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $110.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

