Truist Financial Trims PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price to $55.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRCT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 3.6 %

PRCT opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.85. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,056.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.