TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.12% of TTM Technologies worth $42,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TTMI opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

