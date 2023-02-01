TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

TTMI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 585,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

