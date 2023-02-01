TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.
TTMI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 585,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
