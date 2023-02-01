TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 7.1% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.25. 573,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,219,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

TuSimple Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

