TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 7.1% Higher

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.25. 573,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,219,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

TuSimple Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.