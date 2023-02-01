Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) VP Robert Rush Sells 2,599 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

TWO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 767,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

