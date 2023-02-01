Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,410,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 239,090 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 6.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $90,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 5,593,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,862,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

