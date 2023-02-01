UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.03 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. UMA has a total market cap of $140.22 million and $6.73 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00008741 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

