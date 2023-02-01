Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uniper from €2.20 ($2.39) to €2.00 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Uniper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Uniper has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

