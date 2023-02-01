Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

