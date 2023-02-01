Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and approximately $80.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.53 or 0.00028237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00414513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004283 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.59661005 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 603 active market(s) with $82,595,969.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.