United Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Stock Up 3.0 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

