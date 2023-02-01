United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

United Co.s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:UNC opened at C$102.75 on Wednesday. United Co.s has a 1 year low of C$85.00 and a 1 year high of C$108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.35.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

