United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Raises Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $12.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

UPS opened at $185.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.90.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

