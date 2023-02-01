UNIUM Price Hits $45.03 on Top Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. UNIUM has a market cap of $130.96 million and approximately $803.76 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $45.03 or 0.00195256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 45.44840908 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $919.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

