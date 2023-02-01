Unizen Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $23.22 million and $972,822.89 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

