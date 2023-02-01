Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $60,224.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,275,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,327. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 1.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Upstart by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.36.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.