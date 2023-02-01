USDD Achieves Market Capitalization of $719.67 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, USDD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $719.67 million and $17.94 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

