Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.54

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.54 and traded as low as $24.97. Valhi shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 17,548 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 6.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 4.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Articles

