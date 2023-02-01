Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pentair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 761,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

