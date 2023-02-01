Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,277 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,763,000 after buying an additional 7,907,587 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,674,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118,478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after buying an additional 2,142,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,938,000 after buying an additional 3,438,381 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

