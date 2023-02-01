Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 19,791 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

