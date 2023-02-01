Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.08, a P/E/G ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

