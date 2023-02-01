Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after buying an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after buying an additional 134,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

