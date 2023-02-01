Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.