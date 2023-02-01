Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 47,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

