Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

