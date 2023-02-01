Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after buying an additional 102,081 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average of $186.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

