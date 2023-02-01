Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $90.29. 3,594,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

