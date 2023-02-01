Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

