Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $371.57. 766,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,486. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

