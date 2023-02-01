Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

