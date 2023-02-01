Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-0.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ VREX traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 845,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 156,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 153.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 119,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Articles

