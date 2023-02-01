Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 346,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,592. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

