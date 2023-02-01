Verge Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $50.98 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00419068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00764216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00093477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00581951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00184947 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,545,738 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

