Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.