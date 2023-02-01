Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.88. 254,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 669,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VRNA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,809,496 shares of company stock worth $88,333,528 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 73.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 189.1% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,380 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $2,101,000.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.