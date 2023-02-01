VIBE Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. VIBE has a market capitalization of $555,934.38 and approximately $511.58 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

