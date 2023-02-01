Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 305,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 609,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,616,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

