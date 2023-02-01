Virtu Financial LLC Buys 5,686 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Polaris by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.56.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.