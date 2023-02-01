Virtu Financial LLC Buys 611 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 596.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Futu by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUTU shares. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.