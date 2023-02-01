Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.95% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRZU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,820,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $237,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,660,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 4.5 %

BRZU opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

