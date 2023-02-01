Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $1,439,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

BE stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

