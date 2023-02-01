Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.41.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

