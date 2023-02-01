Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,616,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 761,592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 901,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 410,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

